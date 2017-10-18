National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|1
|.000
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|L.A. Clippers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Sacramento
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Golden State
|0
|1
|.000
|0-1
|L-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
___
No games scheduled.
Cleveland 102, Boston 99
Houston 122, Golden State 121
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
