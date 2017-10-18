National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Brooklyn 0 0 .000 New York 0 0 .000 Philadelphia 0 0 .000 Toronto 0 0 .000 Boston 0 1 .000 — Southeast Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Charlotte 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — Orlando 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 — Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 1 0 1.000 — Chicago 0 0 .000 ½ Detroit 0 0 .000 ½ Indiana 0 0 .000 ½ Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 1 0 1.000 — Dallas 0 0 .000 ½ Memphis 0 0 .000 ½ New Orleans 0 0 .000 ½ San Antonio 0 0 .000 ½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 — Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 — Portland 0 0 .000 — Utah 0 0 .000 — Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 — L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 — Phoenix 0 0 .000 — Sacramento 0 0 .000 — Golden State 0 1 .000 ½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 102, Boston 99

Houston 122, Golden State 121

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.