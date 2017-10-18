National Basketball Association

201.5
By The Associated Press October 18, 2017 1:41 am 10/18/2017 01:41am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Cleveland 1 0 1.000 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0
Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Brooklyn 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Charlotte 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Indiana 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Orlando 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Houston 1 0 1.000 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0 1-0
Dallas 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Denver 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Memphis 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
New Orleans 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Portland 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Sacramento 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
San Antonio 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Utah 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Golden State 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0 0-1

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 102, Boston 99

Houston 122, Golden State 121

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

