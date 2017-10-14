National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Golden State
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|L.A. Clippers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Sacramento
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
___
Charlotte 111, Dallas 96
Cleveland 113, Orlando 106
Washington 110, New York 103
Memphis 142, New Orleans 101
San Antonio 106, Houston 97
Toronto 125, Chicago 104
Milwaukee 107, Detroit 103
Philadelphia 119, Miami 95
Phoenix 114, Brisbane Bullets 93
Portland 129, Haifa Maccabi 81
Golden State 117, Sacramento 106
L.A. Lakers 111, L.A. Clippers 104
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
