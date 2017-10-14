National Basketball Association

201.5
By The Associated Press October 14, 2017 10:07 am 10/14/2017 10:07am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 0 0 .000
Brooklyn 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Charlotte 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
Orlando 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000
San Antonio 0 0 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000
Portland 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 0 0 .000
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000
Phoenix 0 0 .000
Sacramento 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 111, Dallas 96

Cleveland 113, Orlando 106

Washington 110, New York 103

Memphis 142, New Orleans 101

San Antonio 106, Houston 97

Toronto 125, Chicago 104

Milwaukee 107, Detroit 103

Philadelphia 119, Miami 95

Phoenix 114, Brisbane Bullets 93

Portland 129, Haifa Maccabi 81

Golden State 117, Sacramento 106

L.A. Lakers 111, L.A. Clippers 104

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

