National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press October 14, 2017 1:30 am 10/14/2017 01:30am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
Brooklyn 0 0 .000
Charlotte 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Orlando 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Dallas 0 0 .000
Denver 0 0 .000
Golden State 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000
Phoenix 0 0 .000
Portland 0 0 .000
Sacramento 0 0 .000
San Antonio 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Dallas 108, Atlanta 94

L.A. Clippers 104, Sacramento 87

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 111, Dallas 96

Cleveland 113, Orlando 106

Washington 110, New York 103

Memphis 142, New Orleans 101

San Antonio 106, Houston 97

Toronto 125, Chicago 104

Milwaukee 107, Detroit 103

Philadelphia 119, Miami 95

Phoenix 114, Brisbane Bullets 93

Portland 129, Haifa Maccabi 81

Golden State 117, Sacramento 106

L.A. Lakers 111, L.A. Clippers 104

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

