National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press October 13, 2017 10:20 pm 10/13/2017 10:20pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 4 0 1.000
Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1
Toronto 3 2 .600
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3
New York 0 5 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 4 1 .800
Miami 3 2 .600 1
Orlando 3 3 .500
Atlanta 2 3 .400 2
Charlotte 2 3 .400 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 3 1 .750
Chicago 3 3 .500 1
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Cleveland 1 4 .200
Milwaukee 0 3 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 4 1 .800
Dallas 4 2 .667 ½
San Antonio 3 2 .600 1
Memphis 2 2 .500
New Orleans 1 2 .333 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 5 0 1.000
Portland 4 1 .800 1
Oklahoma City 3 1 .750
Minnesota 2 1 .667 2
Denver 3 2 .600 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500
Golden State 1 2 .333 ½
Phoenix 1 3 .250 1
L.A. Lakers 1 4 .200
Sacramento 1 4 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Dallas 108, Atlanta 94

L.A. Clippers 104, Sacramento 87

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 111, Dallas 96

Cleveland 113, Orlando 106

Washington 110, New York 103

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio 106, Houston 97

Toronto 125, Chicago 104

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Philadelphia at Kansas City, Mo., 8:30 p.m.

Brisbane Bullets at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Haifa Maccabi at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

