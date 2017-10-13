National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 4 0 1.000 — Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1 Toronto 3 2 .600 1½ Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3 New York 0 5 .000 4½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Washington 4 1 .800 — Miami 3 2 .600 1 Orlando 3 3 .500 1½ Atlanta 2 3 .400 2 Charlotte 2 3 .400 2 Central Division W L Pct GB Indiana 3 1 .750 — Chicago 3 3 .500 1 Detroit 2 2 .500 1 Cleveland 1 4 .200 2½ Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 4 1 .800 — Dallas 4 2 .667 ½ San Antonio 3 2 .600 1 Memphis 2 2 .500 1½ New Orleans 1 2 .333 2 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Utah 5 0 1.000 — Portland 4 1 .800 1 Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 1½ Minnesota 2 1 .667 2 Denver 3 2 .600 2 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500 — Golden State 1 2 .333 ½ Phoenix 1 3 .250 1 L.A. Lakers 1 4 .200 1½ Sacramento 1 4 .200 1½

___

Thursday’s Games

Dallas 108, Atlanta 94

L.A. Clippers 104, Sacramento 87

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 111, Dallas 96

Cleveland 113, Orlando 106

Washington 110, New York 103

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio 106, Houston 97

Toronto 125, Chicago 104

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Philadelphia at Kansas City, Mo., 8:30 p.m.

Brisbane Bullets at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Haifa Maccabi at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

