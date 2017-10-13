National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 4 0 1.000 — Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1 Toronto 2 2 .500 2 Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3 New York 0 4 .000 4 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Washington 3 1 .750 — Orlando 3 2 .600 ½ Miami 3 2 .600 ½ Atlanta 2 3 .400 1½ Charlotte 1 3 .250 2 Central Division W L Pct GB Indiana 3 1 .750 — Chicago 3 2 .600 ½ Detroit 2 2 .500 1 Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2½ Cleveland 0 4 .000 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 4 0 1.000 — Dallas 4 1 .800 ½ San Antonio 2 2 .500 2 Memphis 2 2 .500 2 New Orleans 1 2 .333 2½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Utah 5 0 1.000 — Portland 4 1 .800 1 Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 1½ Minnesota 2 1 .667 2 Denver 3 2 .600 2 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500 — Golden State 1 2 .333 ½ Phoenix 1 3 .250 1 L.A. Lakers 1 4 .200 1½ Sacramento 1 4 .200 1½

___

Thursday’s Games

Dallas 108, Atlanta 94

L.A. Clippers 104, Sacramento 87

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Philadelphia at Kansas City, Mo., 8:30 p.m.

Brisbane Bullets at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Haifa Maccabi at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

