National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|New York
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Orlando
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Miami
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Charlotte
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Milwaukee
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|Cleveland
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|San Antonio
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland
|4
|1
|.800
|1
|Oklahoma City
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|Denver
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Golden State
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Phoenix
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|4
|.200
|1½
|Sacramento
|1
|4
|.200
|1½
___
Dallas 108, Atlanta 94
L.A. Clippers 104, Sacramento 87
Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Philadelphia at Kansas City, Mo., 8:30 p.m.
Brisbane Bullets at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Haifa Maccabi at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
