National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Brooklyn 3 0 1.000 — Boston 3 0 1.000 — Toronto 1 2 .333 2 Philadelphia 0 3 .000 3 New York 0 4 .000 3½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Washington 3 0 1.000 — Orlando 2 2 .500 1½ Miami 2 2 .500 1½ Atlanta 2 2 .500 1½ Charlotte 1 2 .333 2 Central Division W L Pct GB Detroit 2 1 .667 — Indiana 2 1 .667 — Chicago 2 2 .500 ½ Cleveland 0 3 .000 2 Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 3 0 1.000 — Dallas 3 1 .750 ½ San Antonio 2 1 .667 1 Memphis 2 1 .667 1 New Orleans 1 2 .333 2 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Utah 4 0 1.000 — Denver 3 1 .750 1 Portland 3 1 .750 1 Minnesota 2 1 .667 1½ Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 1½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Golden State 1 2 .333 — Phoenix 1 2 .333 — L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333 — L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250 ½ Sacramento 1 3 .250 ½

Sunday’s Games

Golden State 142, Minnesota 110

Oklahoma City 86, Melbourne United 85

Washington 102, Cleveland 94

Portland 134, L.A. Clippers 106

San Antonio 122, Denver 100

New Orleans 108, Chicago 95

Brooklyn 117, New York 83

L.A. Lakers 75, Sacramento 69

Monday’s Games

Detroit 107, Indiana 97

Atlanta 100, Memphis 88

Boston 113, Philadelphia 96

Houston 117, New York 95

Miami 109, Charlotte 106

Dallas 99, Orlando 96

Portland 97, Sacramento 83

Utah 122, Phoenix 102

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Haifa Maccabi at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

