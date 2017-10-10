National Basketball Association

201.5
By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 12:27 am 10/10/2017 12:27am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 3 0 1.000
Boston 3 0 1.000
Toronto 1 2 .333 2
Philadelphia 0 3 .000 3
New York 0 4 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000
Orlando 2 2 .500
Miami 2 2 .500
Atlanta 2 2 .500
Charlotte 1 2 .333 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 2 1 .667
Indiana 2 1 .667
Chicago 2 2 .500 ½
Cleveland 0 3 .000 2
Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 0 1.000
Dallas 3 1 .750 ½
San Antonio 2 1 .667 1
Memphis 2 1 .667 1
New Orleans 1 2 .333 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 4 0 1.000
Denver 3 1 .750 1
Portland 3 1 .750 1
Minnesota 2 1 .667
Oklahoma City 2 1 .667
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 1 2 .333
Phoenix 1 2 .333
L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333
L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250 ½
Sacramento 1 3 .250 ½

___

Sunday’s Games

Golden State 142, Minnesota 110

Oklahoma City 86, Melbourne United 85

Washington 102, Cleveland 94

Portland 134, L.A. Clippers 106

San Antonio 122, Denver 100

New Orleans 108, Chicago 95

Brooklyn 117, New York 83

L.A. Lakers 75, Sacramento 69

Monday’s Games

Detroit 107, Indiana 97

Atlanta 100, Memphis 88

Boston 113, Philadelphia 96

Houston 117, New York 95

Miami 109, Charlotte 106

Dallas 99, Orlando 96

Portland 97, Sacramento 83

Utah 120, Phoenix 102

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Haifa Maccabi at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

NBA News Sports
