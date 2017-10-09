National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|New York
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Orlando
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Miami
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Charlotte
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Indiana
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Milwaukee
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|San Antonio
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Denver
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Portland
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Oklahoma City
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Golden State
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Sacramento
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|3
|.250
|1
___
Golden State 142, Minnesota 110
Oklahoma City 86, Melbourne United 85
Washington 102, Cleveland 94
Portland 134, L.A. Clippers 106
San Antonio 122, Denver 100
New Orleans 108, Chicago 95
Brooklyn 117, New York 83
L.A. Lakers 75, Sacramento 69
Detroit 107, Indiana 97
Atlanta 100, Memphis 88
Boston 113, Philadelphia 96
Houston 117, New York 95
Miami 109, Charlotte 106
Dallas 99, Orlando 96
Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Haifa Maccabi at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Dallas vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
