Magic-Mavericks, Box

ORLANDO (96)

Afflalo 3-6 0-0 6, Isaac 2-5 0-0 5, Vucevic 4-13 0-0 9, Augustin 9-14 0-0 24, Simmons 6-14 5-7 19, Rudez 0-2 0-0 0, Iwundu 1-7 1-3 3, Birch 1-1 0-0 2, Speights 5-10 1-2 15, Lucas 1-2 0-0 3, Mack 0-4 0-0 0, Hezonja 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 36-87 7-12 96.

DALLAS (99)

Matthews 3-7 0-0 7, Barnes 6-13 1-4 14, Nowitzki 4-7 0-0 10, Smith Jr. 7-15 0-0 19, Ferrell 3-10 1-2 9, Finney-Smith 3-4 0-0 9, Ashley 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 1-5 4-4 6, Noel 3-4 0-0 6, Mejri 0-2 1-2 1, Harris 3-6 1-2 7, Barea 4-7 0-0 8, Wayns 1-4 0-0 2, Clavell 0-1 2-2 2, Dozier 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-89 10-16 99.

Orlando 26 22 24 24—96 Dallas 30 25 21 23—99

3-Point Goals_Orlando 17-43 (Augustin 6-10, Speights 4-7, Hezonja 2-4, Simmons 2-5, Lucas 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Isaac 1-4, Mack 0-1, Afflalo 0-2, Rudez 0-2, Iwundu 0-3), Dallas 11-33 (Finney-Smith 3-4, Nowitzki 2-4, Ferrell 2-5, Smith Jr. 2-6, Barnes 1-2, Matthews 1-5, Kleber 0-1, Clavell 0-1, Wayns 0-1, Harris 0-2, Powell 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 45 (Vucevic 15), Dallas 48 (Mejri 9). Assists_Orlando 26 (Afflalo 7), Dallas 24 (Barea 9). Total Fouls_Orlando 21, Dallas 18. Technicals_Vucevic. A_16,055 (19,200).

