Knicks-Nets, Box

NEW YORK (83)

Lee 2-5 0-0 5, Porzingis 2-8 2-2 6, Hernangomez 5-9 7-11 17, Jack 2-8 2-2 6, Hardaway Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, McDermott 1-2 0-0 2, Dotson 1-7 0-0 2, Hayes 2-4 2-3 6, Thomas 1-5 2-2 5, O’Quinn 3-9 0-0 6, Noah 0-2 1-2 1, Sessions 5-10 1-2 12, Rathan-Mayes 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 31-83 17-24 83.

BROOKLYN (117)

Carroll 4-8 2-2 12, Hollis-Jefferson 3-4 1-4 7, Mozgov 4-7 2-2 11, Lin 3-12 0-0 7, Russell 7-14 1-1 16, Booker 3-4 3-4 10, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Acy 2-4 0-0 6, Allen 2-5 1-4 5, Senglin 2-2 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 1-4 4-4 7, LeVert 5-8 2-2 12, Harris 1-4 2-2 4, Crabbe 5-7 1-2 14. Totals 42-84 19-27 117.

New York 24 17 21 21— 83 Brooklyn 36 23 24 34—117

3-Point Goals_New York 4-15 (Sessions 1-1, Lee 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Hardaway Jr. 1-3, McDermott 0-1, Porzingis 0-1, Rathan-Mayes 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Dotson 0-2), Brooklyn 14-33 (Crabbe 3-4, Senglin 2-2, Carroll 2-4, Acy 2-4, Booker 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-1, Mozgov 1-2, Russell 1-2, Lin 1-7, Mitchell 0-1, LeVert 0-2, Harris 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 41 (Hernangomez 12), Brooklyn 49 (Hollis-Jefferson, Acy 8). Assists_New York 16 (Jack, Sessions 5), Brooklyn 29 (Lin, Russell 7). Total Fouls_New York 28, Brooklyn 26. A_14,161 (17,732).

