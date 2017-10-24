Kings-Suns, Box

SACRAMENTO (115)

Ju.Jackson 4-6 1-1 10, Randolph 0-4 0-0 0, Cauley-Stein 5-8 1-3 11, Hill 0-5 2-2 2, Hield 6-15 1-2 14, Labissiere 6-10 5-5 17, Koufos 2-5 3-7 7, Fox 7-16 5-6 19, Bogdanovic 5-15 1-1 12, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Temple 8-13 1-2 23. Totals 43-99 20-29 115.

PHOENIX (117)

Warren 1-6 2-2 4, Chriss 8-13 1-1 19, Chandler 3-5 3-4 9, James 8-10 0-0 18, Booker 8-16 4-4 22, Dudley 0-1 0-0 0, Bender 1-4 2-2 5, Jo.Jackson 6-8 2-2 15, Len 1-1 5-6 7, Ulis 4-7 3-4 11, Daniels 2-6 1-2 7. Totals 42-77 23-27 117.

Sacramento 17 34 25 39—115 Phoenix 36 23 28 30—117

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 9-22 (Temple 6-8, Ju.Jackson 1-2, Hield 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-4, Hill 0-1, Labissiere 0-1, Carter 0-1, Fox 0-1), Phoenix 10-30 (James 2-4, Chriss 2-4, Daniels 2-6, Booker 2-7, Bender 1-3, Jo.Jackson 1-3, Dudley 0-1, Ulis 0-2). Fouled Out_Chriss. Rebounds_Sacramento 37 (Koufos 9), Phoenix 45 (Chandler 14). Assists_Sacramento 19 (Hill, Cauley-Stein, Fox 4), Phoenix 20 (James 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 25, Phoenix 25. A_14,903 (18,055).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.