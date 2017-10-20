Kings-Mavericks, Box

SACRAMENTO (93)

Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Randolph 5-15 2-4 13, Cauley-Stein 4-7 2-2 10, Hill 9-12 0-1 21, Hield 4-11 4-4 13, Labissiere 4-9 0-0 8, Koufos 1-4 1-2 3, Fox 4-13 0-0 9, Carter 2-6 0-0 6, Temple 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 37-87 9-13 93.

DALLAS (88)

Barnes 8-18 6-9 24, Nowitzki 4-9 0-0 10, Noel 3-3 1-2 7, Barea 4-14 0-0 9, Matthews 0-7 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 5-6 1-2 14, Powell 1-5 0-0 3, Mejri 2-2 0-0 4, Ferrell 3-8 7-8 14, Clavell 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 31-75 15-21 88.

Sacramento 19 27 25 22—93 Dallas 23 23 14 28—88

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-23 (Hill 3-3, Temple 2-3, Carter 2-4, Fox 1-1, Randolph 1-3, Hield 1-6, Cauley-Stein 0-1, Jackson 0-2), Dallas 11-33 (Finney-Smith 3-4, Barnes 2-3, Nowitzki 2-4, Powell 1-3, Clavell 1-3, Ferrell 1-4, Barea 1-5, Matthews 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 57 (Cauley-Stein 11), Dallas 36 (Nowitzki 9). Assists_Sacramento 20 (Fox 10), Dallas 19 (Barea 10). Total Fouls_Sacramento 18, Dallas 13. Technicals_Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second) 2. A_19,273 (19,200).

