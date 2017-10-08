Kings-Lakers, Box

SACRAMENTO (69)

Temple 4-13 4-4 12, Randolph 7-15 0-0 16, Cauley-Stein 1-4 2-2 4, Hill 2-7 3-4 7, Bogdanovic 3-10 0-0 7, Sampson 0-0 0-0 0, Labissiere 0-4 0-2 0, Koufos 2-4 0-0 4, Fox 1-6 1-2 3, Hield 2-11 2-2 7, Carter 3-6 0-0 9, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-80 12-16 69.

L.A. LAKERS (75)

Ingram 1-6 3-4 5, Nance Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Lopez 5-9 0-0 12, Ennis 1-6 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 2-5 0-0 5, Kuzma 6-12 2-3 15, Brewer 0-1 0-0 0, Randle 7-12 2-4 17, Zubac 1-5 0-0 2, Caruso 1-3 0-0 3, Hart 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkson 3-6 4-4 10, Blue 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 11-15 75.

Sacramento 11 18 22 18—69 L.A. Lakers 22 19 11 23—75

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 7-25 (Carter 3-4, Randolph 2-6, Bogdanovic 1-5, Hield 1-5, Hill 0-2, Temple 0-3), L.A. Lakers 6-24 (Lopez 2-2, Randle 1-2, Caruso 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Kuzma 1-6, Brewer 0-1, Clarkson 0-1, Blue 0-1, Ingram 0-2, Ennis 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 37 (Hill 8), L.A. Lakers 49 (Randle 10). Assists_Sacramento 15 (Randolph, Bogdanovic, Hill 3), L.A. Lakers 21 (Caruso 4). Total Fouls_Sacramento 17, L.A. Lakers 17. Technicals_Lopez. A_13,094 (18,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.