Hornets-Heat, Box

CHARLOTTE (106)

M.Williams 4-6 3-3 12, Kaminsky 1-4 0-2 2, Howard 6-11 4-6 16, Walker 2-4 6-7 11, Lamb 5-9 0-0 11, O’Bryant III 3-9 0-2 6, Zeller 3-3 3-5 9, Mathiang 2-2 0-0 4, T.Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Monk 7-22 3-3 19, Bacon 6-17 0-0 12. Totals 41-91 19-28 106.

MIAMI (109)

McGruder 3-4 0-0 8, Olynyk 4-7 4-4 10, Whiteside 4-5 3-4 11, Richardson 7-16 1-2 18, Waiters 6-10 2-4 14, Winslow 2-3 0-2 4, White 1-1 0-0 3, J.Johnson 4-10 5-7 13, Mickey 1-2 0-0 3, Adebayo 0-4 0-0 0, Walton Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Ellington 1-4 0-0 2, T.Johnson 6-12 3-6 18, Williams Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-81 18-29 109.

Charlotte 29 33 27 17—106 Miami 36 18 31 24—109

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 5-26 (Monk 2-11, Lamb 1-2, M.Williams 1-3, Walker 1-3, T.Williams 0-1, O’Bryant III 0-3, Bacon 0-3), Miami 11-28 (T.Johnson 3-5, Richardson 3-7, McGruder 2-3, Mickey 1-1, White 1-1, Olynyk 1-3, Williams Jr. 0-1, Waiters 0-2, Ellington 0-2, J.Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 43 (Zeller, Bacon 8), Miami 49 (Olynyk 12). Assists_Charlotte 17 (Monk 4), Miami 22 (Waiters 8). Total Fouls_Charlotte 22, Miami 20. A_19,600 (19,600).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.