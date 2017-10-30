Hood scores season high 25, Jazz beat Mavericks 104-89

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rodney Hood scored 15 of his season-high 25 points in the third quarter to help the Utah Jazz rally to beat the Dallas Mavericks 104-89 on Monday night.

The Mavs hit nine of 14 3-pointers in the first half and the Jazz struggled to defend their drive-and-kick action. But Utah came alive in the second half thanks to Hood and a 25-4 run to start the third quarter.

The Jazz adjusted their defense in the second half and made things much more difficult for one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league. The Mavericks were just 3 for 10 from behind the arc in the second half.

Dallas climbed back within five late in the fourth quarter, but an 11-0 run highlighted by a pull-up Hood 3-pointer from the top of the arc put the game away. Hood had just five first-half points.

Ricky Rubio saw his shot begin to fall in the second half and finished with 20 points. Rudy Gobert added 17 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and six assists.

Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavs with 18 points and J.J. Barea added 17 off the bench.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. played 17 minutes despite being listed as questionable with a left knee effusion. He was 1 for 7 for two points. … Dallas began the night ranked No. 3 in the NBA with 12.9 made 3-pointers per game and No. 5 with a 37.8 percentage from behind the arc.

Jazz: Coach Quin Snyder had his birthday on Monday. He turned 51. … Rubio entered the game as the second Jazz player, joining Deron Williams, to post at least 90 points, 45 assists and 30 rebounds through their first six games with the organization.

CLOSE BUT NO CALL

The Mavs came out as one of four teams to start the week with just one victory. Coach Rick Carlisle, however, likes the way they’ve lost.

“We’ve played seven and I think we’ve had five that have been one possession games,” Carlisle said. “This league is about tight games and thin margins for error. We’ve just got to do a few things better each game to put ourselves in a better position.

“Rebounding has got to be better. Turn it over less. Make a few more shots. Pretty simple stuff, but it’s the NBA, so it’s hard. Teams are defending you. You’re in tough places like this and so, it’s hard work. But you’ve got to get it done.”

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Travel to face Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Jazz: Host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

