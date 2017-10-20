Hawks-Hornets, Box

ATLANTA (91)

Prince 6-13 1-1 15, Ilyasova 0-4 0-0 0, Dedmon 5-9 0-0 11, Schroder 11-21 3-3 25, Bazemore 5-9 0-0 11, Brussino 0-1 0-0 0, Babbitt 2-7 2-2 7, Collins 2-4 1-2 5, Muscala 3-8 2-2 9, Magette 0-1 0-0 0, Delaney 1-6 1-2 3, Belinelli 1-10 2-2 5, Dorsey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-95 12-14 91.

CHARLOTTE (109)

Williams 0-6 0-0 0, Bacon 2-4 0-0 6, Howard 8-12 4-8 20, Walker 6-13 10-12 26, Lamb 7-17 1-1 15, O’Bryant III 2-6 2-2 6, Kaminsky 7-14 5-5 21, Monk 2-7 0-0 6, Graham 3-6 2-2 9, Stone 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 24-30 109.

Atlanta 28 28 17 18— 91 Charlotte 18 31 35 25—109

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 7-30 (Prince 2-4, Dedmon 1-1, Bazemore 1-2, Belinelli 1-3, Muscala 1-4, Babbitt 1-6, Brussino 0-1, Schroder 0-2, Dorsey 0-2, Delaney 0-2, Ilyasova 0-3), Charlotte 11-36 (Walker 4-8, Bacon 2-3, Monk 2-5, Kaminsky 2-5, Graham 1-4, O’Bryant III 0-1, Stone 0-1, Williams 0-4, Lamb 0-5). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_Atlanta 38 (Dedmon 7), Charlotte 57 (Howard 15). Assists_Atlanta 19 (Schroder 5), Charlotte 17 (Walker 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 29, Charlotte 18. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second), Schroder, Bazemore, Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second).

