Grizzlies-Hawks, Box

MEMPHIS (88)

Ennis III 5-8 1-2 12, Green 4-6 1-2 10, Gasol 2-10 0-0 4, Conley 3-8 1-3 7, Harrison 2-7 3-4 8, Zagorac 3-4 0-0 6, Brooks 2-4 1-2 6, Parsons 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 3-6 0-0 6, Wright 2-4 1-2 5, Rabb 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Chalmers 1-6 1-2 3, Simmons 3-6 1-3 7, Baldwin IV 1-5 2-2 4, T.Evans 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 35-83 14-24 88.

ATLANTA (100)

Prince 4-13 5-6 14, Ilyasova 3-6 0-0 7, Dedmon 2-4 0-0 4, Schroder 8-17 3-4 21, Bazemore 2-4 2-2 8, Bembry 3-7 1-3 7, Babbitt 1-3 0-0 3, Brussino 1-2 0-0 3, Muscala 4-7 2-2 12, Collins 3-3 0-0 6, Magette 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Delaney 4-6 7-8 15, Dorsey 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-76 20-25 100.

Memphis 16 25 21 26— 88 Atlanta 23 28 18 31—100

3-Point Goals_Memphis 4-24 (Green 1-1, Brooks 1-2, Ennis III 1-2, Harrison 1-5, Martin 0-1, Wright 0-1, Parsons 0-1, Gasol 0-2, Chalmers 0-2, Baldwin IV 0-2, T.Evans 0-2, Conley 0-3), Atlanta 10-31 (Bazemore 2-2, Muscala 2-5, Schroder 2-6, Brussino 1-2, Babbitt 1-3, Ilyasova 1-4, Prince 1-5, Bembry 0-1, Magette 0-1, Dedmon 0-1, Delaney 0-1). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_Memphis 37 (Gasol 12), Atlanta 47 (Collins 9). Assists_Memphis 18 (Gasol 6), Atlanta 21 (Delaney 6). Total Fouls_Memphis 26, Atlanta 27. Technicals_Chalmers, Delaney.

