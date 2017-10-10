Fertitta introduced as new owner of Houston Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Billionaire Tilman Fertitta has been a fan of the Rockets since before they moved to Houston.

To make his dream come true he had to shell out an NBA-record $2.2 billion. On Tuesday, he was introduced as the team’s new owner and he says it was worth every dime.

Fertitta is the owner of the Landry’s restaurant chain and Golden Nugget casino and hotels.

Leslie Alexander announced the team was for sale in July, nearly 24 years after he took over as owner. Rockets chief executive officer Tad Brown says Fertitta and his team wanted the team the most.

