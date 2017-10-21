201.5
Cousins fined $25,000 by NBA for language toward fan

By The Associated Press October 21, 2017 8:26 pm 10/21/2017 08:26pm
New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins (0) commits an offensive foul against Golden State Warriors forward David West as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. The Warriors won 128-120. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a fan.

The league says Saturday that Cousins was penalized for his actions that came with 50 seconds remaining in the Pelicans’ 103-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Cousins was also called for a technical foul as part of the incident, and the NBA says that has been rescinded.

