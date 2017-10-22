201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Clippers' Teodosic out indefinitely…

Clippers’ Teodosic out indefinitely with left foot injury

By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 11:35 pm 10/22/2017 11:35pm
Share
Los Angeles Clippers' Milos Teodosic, center, is carried off the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Milos Teodosic has a plantar fascia injury in his left foot and the Los Angeles Clippers say he will be out indefinitely.

The star guard of the Serbian national team was hurt during the second quarter of the Clippers’ victory over Phoenix on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Teodosic has started two games after finally coming to the NBA this season, averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 assists in 16 minutes per game.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NBA News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest