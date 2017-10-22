Clippers’ Teodosic out indefinitely with left foot injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Milos Teodosic has a plantar fascia injury in his left foot and the Los Angeles Clippers say he will be out indefinitely.

The star guard of the Serbian national team was hurt during the second quarter of the Clippers’ victory over Phoenix on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Teodosic has started two games after finally coming to the NBA this season, averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 assists in 16 minutes per game.

