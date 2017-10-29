Clippers lose 95-87 to Pistons for 1st loss of season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Detroit Pistons over the Los Angeles Clippers 95-87 on Saturday night, handing the NBA’s last undefeated team its first loss in five games this season.

Reggie Jackson added 15 points and Langston Galloway had 13 off the bench for the Pistons.

Danilo Gallinari hit a 3-pointer that left the Clippers trailing 92-87. But Jackson made a pair of free throws with 30 seconds left that sent the home fans heading for the exits.

Austin Rivers scored 20 points for the Clippers, going 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Blake Griffin had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and DeAndre Jordan added 14 rebounds.

The Clippers were 15 of 38 from 3-point range.

The Pistons dominated the fourth, outscoring the Clippers 28-15. They hit five 3-pointers, including the first of three in a row by Stanley Johnson that gave Detroit the lead for good.

The Clippers’ first five baskets of the third came on 3-pointers and pushed their lead to 13 points. But they were limited to just two points over the final five minutes of the period and clung to a 72-67 lead heading into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Their six-game road skid against the Clippers ended. … Jackson went over 5,000 points in his career.

Clippers: Griffin made two 3-pointers, giving him multiple 3s in a career-best five straight games.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit defending NBA champion Golden State on Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back.

Clippers: Host the Warriors on Monday.

