Celtics beat Spurs 108-94

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 24 points, Jaylen Brown added 18 and Al Horford had 13 rebounds on Monday night to help the Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-94 and lead Boston to its fifth straight victory.

Irving scored 24 for the third straight game, rookie Jayson Tatum had 11 rebounds and Terry Rozier had 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. Boston lost its first two games of the season on back-to-back nights — and star free agent Gordon Hayward, too — but have not lost since.

Reserves Brandon Paul had 18 points and Rudy Gay scored 14 for San Antonio, which remains without Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard. The Spurs lost on back-to-back nights and fell to 1-3 on a four-game road trip, leaving coach Gregg Popovich waiting for career victory No. 1,155, which would tie him with Phil Jackson at sixth on the NBA’s all-time list.

It was the first game this season that LaMarcus Aldridge didn’t lead San Antonio in scoring. He had 11 points.

Boston led 54-49 at halftime and scored 10 of the first 12 points in the third quarter — eight from Irving on a pair of 3-pointers and a layup. The Celtics point guard was 10 for 15 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, before sitting most of the fourth quarter while Boston nursed a double-digit lead.

Rozier scored 10 of the Celtics’ first 13 points in the fourth quarter, eight of them in a 52-second span when Boston turned an 11-point lead into a 93-74 rout. Rozier made just one of his first nine shots before making four in a row in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Have been without Leonard (right quad) and Parker (left quad) all season. … Made a 3-pointer for the 982nd consecutive game. … Popovich’s next road win will be his 500th, something just three coaches in NBA history have achieved. … San Antonio won both matchups last season.

Celtics: Irving’s 128 points in his first six games as a Celtic were the most since Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen each had 131 in 2007. … Marcus Morris practiced with the developmental league team on Monday and will rejoin the Celtics on Tuesday. Coach Brad Stevens said his right knee has “really, really improved.”

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Golden State on Thursday.

Celtics: Host Sacramento on Wednesday.

