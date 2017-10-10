Bulls-Cavaliers, Box

CHICAGO (108)

Zipser 2-5 0-0 5, Mirotic 1-3 2-2 5, Lopez 5-10 0-0 10, Grant 2-11 3-3 8, Holiday 8-16 8-8 28, Markkanen 7-12 0-0 18, Felicio 1-1 0-0 2, Portis 2-6 2-2 7, LaVine 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 3, Blakeney 0-3 0-0 0, Nwaba 4-6 0-2 8, Valentine 6-14 0-0 14. Totals 39-90 15-17 108.

CLEVELAND (94)

James 8-13 0-1 17, Crowder 3-7 0-2 9, Love 1-12 0-0 3, Rose 5-9 2-3 13, Wade 1-7 2-2 4, Holland 2-3 0-0 6, Osman 1-2 0-0 3, Green 3-5 2-2 8, Thompson 2-5 3-3 7, Zizic 0-0 0-0 0, Felder 0-0 0-0 0, Calderon 2-3 0-0 5, Korver 2-7 0-0 6, Smith 0-6 1-2 1, Shumpert 4-5 2-3 12. Totals 34-84 12-18 94.

Chicago 24 26 22 36—108 Cleveland 20 22 25 27— 94

3-Point Goals_Chicago 15-41 (Markkanen 4-7, Holiday 4-7, Valentine 2-8, Zipser 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-3, Mirotic 1-3, Portis 1-3, Grant 1-6, Blakeney 0-2), Cleveland 14-27 (Crowder 3-4, Holland 2-2, Shumpert 2-2, Korver 2-5, Osman 1-1, Rose 1-2, Calderon 1-2, James 1-3, Love 1-4, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 51 (Holiday 11), Cleveland 46 (Thompson 11). Assists_Chicago 24 (Grant 5), Cleveland 21 (Rose 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 19, Cleveland 19. A_19,042 (20,562).

