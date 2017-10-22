BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

201.5
By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 1:45 am 10/22/2017 01:45am
THROUGH OCTOBER 21

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Antetokounmpo, MIL 3 45 24 115 38.3
Davis, NOR 2 24 16 68 34.0
Porzingis, NYK 2 22 15 64 32.0
Cousins, NOR 2 20 17 63 31.5
Curry, GOL 3 24 26 87 29.0
Griffin, LAC 2 19 14 58 29.0
Harden, HOU 3 28 13 83 27.7
Vucevic, ORL 3 34 8 83 27.7
Wall, WAS 2 18 17 54 27.0
Aldridge, SAN 2 21 10 53 26.5
Schroder, ATL 2 24 4 53 26.5
Beal, WAS 2 15 18 50 25.0
George, OKC 2 17 7 50 25.0
James, CLE 3 30 11 75 25.0
Walker, CHA 2 12 21 50 25.0
Harris, DET 3 29 7 73 24.3
Anthony, OKC 2 20 3 48 24.0
Gasol, MEM 2 14 16 48 24.0
Durant, GOL 3 27 8 71 23.7
Lillard, POR 3 23 18 71 23.7

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Ennis III, MEM 8 8 1.000
Reed, LAC 9 12 .750
Adams, OKC 8 11 .727
Faried, DEN 8 11 .727
Capela, HOU 21 30 .700
Vucevic, ORL 34 50 .680
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 67 .672
Gobert, UTA 20 30 .667
Harris, DEN 12 18 .667
Kuzma, LAL 10 15 .667

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jordan, LAC 2 12 25 37 18.5
Davis, NOR 2 12 23 35 17.5
Howard, CHA 2 5 25 30 15.0
Gortat, WAS 2 7 19 26 13.0
Gasol, MEM 2 5 20 25 12.5
Drummond, DET 3 15 22 37 12.3
Cousins, NOR 2 6 18 24 12.0
Gobert, UTA 3 10 26 36 12.0
Towns, MIN 2 2 21 23 11.5
Westbrook, OKC 2 4 19 23 11.5

Assists

G AST AVG
Westbrook, OKC 2 25 12.5
Green, GOL 3 28 9.3
Wall, WAS 2 18 9.0
Harden, HOU 3 26 8.7
Rubio, UTA 3 25 8.3
Johnson, MIA 2 16 8.0
Collison, IND 3 23 7.7
Jokic, DEN 2 15 7.5
Lowry, TOR 2 14 7.0
Jackson, DET 3 20 6.7

