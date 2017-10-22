BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|3
|45
|24
|115
|38.3
|Davis, NOR
|2
|24
|16
|68
|34.0
|Porzingis, NYK
|2
|22
|15
|64
|32.0
|Cousins, NOR
|2
|20
|17
|63
|31.5
|Curry, GOL
|3
|24
|26
|87
|29.0
|Griffin, LAC
|2
|19
|14
|58
|29.0
|Harden, HOU
|3
|28
|13
|83
|27.7
|Vucevic, ORL
|3
|34
|8
|83
|27.7
|Wall, WAS
|2
|18
|17
|54
|27.0
|Aldridge, SAN
|2
|21
|10
|53
|26.5
|Schroder, ATL
|2
|24
|4
|53
|26.5
|Beal, WAS
|2
|15
|18
|50
|25.0
|George, OKC
|2
|17
|7
|50
|25.0
|James, CLE
|3
|30
|11
|75
|25.0
|Walker, CHA
|2
|12
|21
|50
|25.0
|Harris, DET
|3
|29
|7
|73
|24.3
|Anthony, OKC
|2
|20
|3
|48
|24.0
|Gasol, MEM
|2
|14
|16
|48
|24.0
|Durant, GOL
|3
|27
|8
|71
|23.7
|Lillard, POR
|3
|23
|18
|71
|23.7
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Ennis III, MEM
|8
|8
|1.000
|Reed, LAC
|9
|12
|.750
|Adams, OKC
|8
|11
|.727
|Faried, DEN
|8
|11
|.727
|Capela, HOU
|21
|30
|.700
|Vucevic, ORL
|34
|50
|.680
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|67
|.672
|Gobert, UTA
|20
|30
|.667
|Harris, DEN
|12
|18
|.667
|Kuzma, LAL
|10
|15
|.667
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jordan, LAC
|2
|12
|25
|37
|18.5
|Davis, NOR
|2
|12
|23
|35
|17.5
|Howard, CHA
|2
|5
|25
|30
|15.0
|Gortat, WAS
|2
|7
|19
|26
|13.0
|Gasol, MEM
|2
|5
|20
|25
|12.5
|Drummond, DET
|3
|15
|22
|37
|12.3
|Cousins, NOR
|2
|6
|18
|24
|12.0
|Gobert, UTA
|3
|10
|26
|36
|12.0
|Towns, MIN
|2
|2
|21
|23
|11.5
|Westbrook, OKC
|2
|4
|19
|23
|11.5
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Westbrook, OKC
|2
|25
|12.5
|Green, GOL
|3
|28
|9.3
|Wall, WAS
|2
|18
|9.0
|Harden, HOU
|3
|26
|8.7
|Rubio, UTA
|3
|25
|8.3
|Johnson, MIA
|2
|16
|8.0
|Collison, IND
|3
|23
|7.7
|Jokic, DEN
|2
|15
|7.5
|Lowry, TOR
|2
|14
|7.0
|Jackson, DET
|3
|20
|6.7
