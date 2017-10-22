BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

THROUGH OCTOBER 21

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG Antetokounmpo, MIL 3 45 24 115 38.3 Davis, NOR 2 24 16 68 34.0 Porzingis, NYK 2 22 15 64 32.0 Cousins, NOR 2 20 17 63 31.5 Curry, GOL 3 24 26 87 29.0 Griffin, LAC 2 19 14 58 29.0 Harden, HOU 3 28 13 83 27.7 Vucevic, ORL 3 34 8 83 27.7 Wall, WAS 2 18 17 54 27.0 Aldridge, SAN 2 21 10 53 26.5 Schroder, ATL 2 24 4 53 26.5 Beal, WAS 2 15 18 50 25.0 George, OKC 2 17 7 50 25.0 James, CLE 3 30 11 75 25.0 Walker, CHA 2 12 21 50 25.0 Harris, DET 3 29 7 73 24.3 Anthony, OKC 2 20 3 48 24.0 Gasol, MEM 2 14 16 48 24.0 Durant, GOL 3 27 8 71 23.7 Lillard, POR 3 23 18 71 23.7

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT Ennis III, MEM 8 8 1.000 Reed, LAC 9 12 .750 Adams, OKC 8 11 .727 Faried, DEN 8 11 .727 Capela, HOU 21 30 .700 Vucevic, ORL 34 50 .680 Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 67 .672 Gobert, UTA 20 30 .667 Harris, DEN 12 18 .667 Kuzma, LAL 10 15 .667

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG Jordan, LAC 2 12 25 37 18.5 Davis, NOR 2 12 23 35 17.5 Howard, CHA 2 5 25 30 15.0 Gortat, WAS 2 7 19 26 13.0 Gasol, MEM 2 5 20 25 12.5 Drummond, DET 3 15 22 37 12.3 Cousins, NOR 2 6 18 24 12.0 Gobert, UTA 3 10 26 36 12.0 Towns, MIN 2 2 21 23 11.5 Westbrook, OKC 2 4 19 23 11.5

Assists

G AST AVG Westbrook, OKC 2 25 12.5 Green, GOL 3 28 9.3 Wall, WAS 2 18 9.0 Harden, HOU 3 26 8.7 Rubio, UTA 3 25 8.3 Johnson, MIA 2 16 8.0 Collison, IND 3 23 7.7 Jokic, DEN 2 15 7.5 Lowry, TOR 2 14 7.0 Jackson, DET 3 20 6.7

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.