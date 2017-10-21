BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

THROUGH OCTOBER 20

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG Antetokounmpo, MIL 2 28 15 71 35.5 Davis, NOR 2 24 16 68 34.0 Cousins, NOR 2 20 17 63 31.5 Porzingis, NYK 1 11 7 31 31.0 Vucevic, ORL 2 23 8 60 30.0 Griffin, LAC 1 12 2 29 29.0 George, OKC 1 9 4 28 28.0 Conley, MEM 1 9 5 27 27.0 Harden, HOU 2 18 10 54 27.0 Wall, WAS 2 18 17 54 27.0 James, CLE 2 22 6 53 26.5 Schroder, ATL 2 24 4 53 26.5 Whiteside, MIA 1 11 3 26 26.0 Aldridge, SAN 1 9 6 25 25.0 Beal, WAS 2 15 18 50 25.0 Curry, GOL 2 15 13 50 25.0 Walker, CHA 2 12 21 50 25.0 Gordon, HOU 2 16 13 49 24.5 Russell, Bro 2 20 3 47 23.5 Thompson, GOL 2 18 0 47 23.5

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT Adams, OKC 5 5 1.000 Noel, DAL 9 9 1.000 Murray, SAN 7 8 .875 Young, GOL 9 12 .750 Capela, HOU 16 22 .727 Harris, DEN 5 7 .714 Wright, MEM 5 7 .714 Vucevic, ORL 23 34 .676 Collison, IND 14 21 .667 Connaughton, POR 12 18 .667

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG Jordan, LAC 1 9 15 24 24.0 Whiteside, MIA 1 5 17 22 22.0 Davis, NOR 2 12 23 35 17.5 Howard, CHA 2 5 25 30 15.0 Valanciunas, TOR 1 8 7 15 15.0 Aminu, POR 2 7 21 28 14.0 Embiid, PHL 2 3 24 27 13.5 Gortat, WAS 2 7 19 26 13.0 Drummond, DET 2 11 14 25 12.5 Vucevic, ORL 2 3 22 25 12.5

Assists

G AST AVG Westbrook, OKC 1 16 16.0 Green, GOL 2 21 10.5 Rubio, UTA 2 20 10.0 Harden, HOU 2 19 9.5 Lowry, TOR 1 9 9.0 Wall, WAS 2 18 9.0 James, CLE 2 17 8.5 Johnson, MIA 1 8 8.0 Jokic, DEN 1 8 8.0 Barea, DAL 2 15 7.5

