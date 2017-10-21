201.5
BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

By The Associated Press October 21, 2017 3:15 am 10/21/2017 03:15am
THROUGH OCTOBER 20

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Antetokounmpo, MIL 2 28 15 71 35.5
Davis, NOR 2 24 16 68 34.0
Cousins, NOR 2 20 17 63 31.5
Porzingis, NYK 1 11 7 31 31.0
Vucevic, ORL 2 23 8 60 30.0
Griffin, LAC 1 12 2 29 29.0
George, OKC 1 9 4 28 28.0
Conley, MEM 1 9 5 27 27.0
Harden, HOU 2 18 10 54 27.0
Wall, WAS 2 18 17 54 27.0
James, CLE 2 22 6 53 26.5
Schroder, ATL 2 24 4 53 26.5
Whiteside, MIA 1 11 3 26 26.0
Aldridge, SAN 1 9 6 25 25.0
Beal, WAS 2 15 18 50 25.0
Curry, GOL 2 15 13 50 25.0
Walker, CHA 2 12 21 50 25.0
Gordon, HOU 2 16 13 49 24.5
Russell, Bro 2 20 3 47 23.5
Thompson, GOL 2 18 0 47 23.5

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Adams, OKC 5 5 1.000
Noel, DAL 9 9 1.000
Murray, SAN 7 8 .875
Young, GOL 9 12 .750
Capela, HOU 16 22 .727
Harris, DEN 5 7 .714
Wright, MEM 5 7 .714
Vucevic, ORL 23 34 .676
Collison, IND 14 21 .667
Connaughton, POR 12 18 .667

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jordan, LAC 1 9 15 24 24.0
Whiteside, MIA 1 5 17 22 22.0
Davis, NOR 2 12 23 35 17.5
Howard, CHA 2 5 25 30 15.0
Valanciunas, TOR 1 8 7 15 15.0
Aminu, POR 2 7 21 28 14.0
Embiid, PHL 2 3 24 27 13.5
Gortat, WAS 2 7 19 26 13.0
Drummond, DET 2 11 14 25 12.5
Vucevic, ORL 2 3 22 25 12.5

Assists

G AST AVG
Westbrook, OKC 1 16 16.0
Green, GOL 2 21 10.5
Rubio, UTA 2 20 10.0
Harden, HOU 2 19 9.5
Lowry, TOR 1 9 9.0
Wall, WAS 2 18 9.0
James, CLE 2 17 8.5
Johnson, MIA 1 8 8.0
Jokic, DEN 1 8 8.0
Barea, DAL 2 15 7.5

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

