BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|2
|28
|15
|71
|35.5
|Davis, NOR
|2
|24
|16
|68
|34.0
|Cousins, NOR
|2
|20
|17
|63
|31.5
|Porzingis, NYK
|1
|11
|7
|31
|31.0
|Vucevic, ORL
|2
|23
|8
|60
|30.0
|Griffin, LAC
|1
|12
|2
|29
|29.0
|George, OKC
|1
|9
|4
|28
|28.0
|Conley, MEM
|1
|9
|5
|27
|27.0
|Harden, HOU
|2
|18
|10
|54
|27.0
|Wall, WAS
|2
|18
|17
|54
|27.0
|James, CLE
|2
|22
|6
|53
|26.5
|Schroder, ATL
|2
|24
|4
|53
|26.5
|Whiteside, MIA
|1
|11
|3
|26
|26.0
|Aldridge, SAN
|1
|9
|6
|25
|25.0
|Beal, WAS
|2
|15
|18
|50
|25.0
|Curry, GOL
|2
|15
|13
|50
|25.0
|Walker, CHA
|2
|12
|21
|50
|25.0
|Gordon, HOU
|2
|16
|13
|49
|24.5
|Russell, Bro
|2
|20
|3
|47
|23.5
|Thompson, GOL
|2
|18
|0
|47
|23.5
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Adams, OKC
|5
|5
|1.000
|Noel, DAL
|9
|9
|1.000
|Murray, SAN
|7
|8
|.875
|Young, GOL
|9
|12
|.750
|Capela, HOU
|16
|22
|.727
|Harris, DEN
|5
|7
|.714
|Wright, MEM
|5
|7
|.714
|Vucevic, ORL
|23
|34
|.676
|Collison, IND
|14
|21
|.667
|Connaughton, POR
|12
|18
|.667
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jordan, LAC
|1
|9
|15
|24
|24.0
|Whiteside, MIA
|1
|5
|17
|22
|22.0
|Davis, NOR
|2
|12
|23
|35
|17.5
|Howard, CHA
|2
|5
|25
|30
|15.0
|Valanciunas, TOR
|1
|8
|7
|15
|15.0
|Aminu, POR
|2
|7
|21
|28
|14.0
|Embiid, PHL
|2
|3
|24
|27
|13.5
|Gortat, WAS
|2
|7
|19
|26
|13.0
|Drummond, DET
|2
|11
|14
|25
|12.5
|Vucevic, ORL
|2
|3
|22
|25
|12.5
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Westbrook, OKC
|1
|16
|16.0
|Green, GOL
|2
|21
|10.5
|Rubio, UTA
|2
|20
|10.0
|Harden, HOU
|2
|19
|9.5
|Lowry, TOR
|1
|9
|9.0
|Wall, WAS
|2
|18
|9.0
|James, CLE
|2
|17
|8.5
|Johnson, MIA
|1
|8
|8.0
|Jokic, DEN
|1
|8
|8.0
|Barea, DAL
|2
|15
|7.5
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.