Aldridge, Murray power Spurs past Raptors, 101-97

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points and Dejounte Murray had 16 points and 15 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 101-97 on Monday night.

San Antonio was without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker and Toronto was without Jonas Valanciunas and their absences were noticeable in the flow of each team’s offense.

The Spurs had a season-high 20 turnovers. They were averaging 11 turnovers in their first two games, but had four in the opening four minutes.

Toronto took advantage, keeping the game close despite being outrebounded 56-33.

DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and Serge Ibaka had 13 as the Raptors lost their first game of the season.

San Antonio went on a 12-2 run after the game was tied at 85 with 5 minutes remaining in a physical matchup between the perennial playoff teams.

Both teams were assessed 20-plus fouls and Aldridge and Ibaka received technical fouls after an altercation with 3:36 remaining in the game. The two got tangled battling for position under the rim when Ibaka threw an elbow into Aldridge’s midsection. Aldridge would push Ibaka before the two were separated.

Aldridge responded minutes later by drawing a sixth foul on Ibaka. Aldridge shouted in celebration and glared at a fallen Ibaka after driving to the basket and scoring on a layup to give San Antonio a 97-87 lead.

Toronto closed within three in the final two seconds, but Aldridge made one of two free throws to seal the victory.

San Antonio’s wings struggled with keeping possession, but excelled defensively. The Spurs had a season-high 12 blocks.

San Antonio guard Danny Green blocked Ibaka in the first quarter followed shortly by Kyle Anderson’s block on Toronto seven-footer Lucas Nogueira.

Ginobili spun baseline and drove to the basket for a layup and then took a charge on the ensuing play, earning a large ovation as he exited for a substitution.

Green later tipped a 3-pointer by DeRozan and then drained a 3-pointer on the ensuing play to enliven the crowd.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto, San Antonio, Golden State and the Los Angeles Clippers are the only teams with at least 48 wins in each of the past four seasons. … The Raptors have lost nine straight in San Antonio, last winning Dec. 28, 2007. … Toronto was San Antonio’s first opponent at the AT&T Center. . The Raptors waived F K.J. McDaniels on Sunday. McDaniels was inactive for Toronto’s first two games, but totaled six points, five rebounds and two blocks in three preseason games.

Spurs: Anderson had a career high two blocks, both coming in the first quarter. … The Spurs had a 3-pointer for the 978th straight game, the fifth longest streak in the NBA.

UP NEXT

Raptors: At Warriors on Wednesday.

Spurs: At Miami on Wednesday.

