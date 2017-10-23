76ers-Pistons, Box

PHILADELPHIA (97)

Redick 3-9 1-1 7, Covington 4-7 2-3 13, Embiid 11-15 7-8 30, Simmons 8-11 5-6 21, Bayless 2-7 0-0 6, Saric 3-10 0-0 7, A.Johnson 1-5 0-2 3, McConnell 2-5 0-0 5, Fultz 1-4 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-2 3-4 3. Totals 35-75 18-24 97.

DETROIT (86)

S.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 5-16 0-0 11, Drummond 5-9 4-6 14, Jackson 7-17 2-3 16, Bradley 7-16 0-0 15, Leuer 0-2 6-6 6, Tolliver 2-7 0-0 5, Smith 2-7 0-0 4, Galloway 3-4 0-0 9, Kennard 2-6 2-4 6. Totals 33-85 14-19 86.

Philadelphia 31 25 19 22—97 Detroit 22 21 24 19—86

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 9-24 (Covington 3-5, Bayless 2-5, McConnell 1-1, Embiid 1-1, A.Johnson 1-3, Saric 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-2, Redick 0-3), Detroit 6-30 (Galloway 3-4, Bradley 1-5, Harris 1-6, Tolliver 1-6, Smith 0-1, Leuer 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Kennard 0-1, Jackson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 49 (Simmons 12), Detroit 39 (Drummond 14). Assists_Philadelphia 25 (Simmons 10), Detroit 14 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 24, Detroit 21. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A_13,709 (21,000).

