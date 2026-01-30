Venezuelan prisoners’ families and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Jan. 23-29, 2026 Relatives of prisoners who are considered political detainees held a vigil outside the Rodeo I prison in…

Relatives of prisoners who are considered political detainees held a vigil outside the Rodeo I prison in Guatire, Venezuela. A police helicopter landed at an Air Force base in Guatemala City carrying a shipment of drugs seized at a Guatemalan Pacific port. People caught fish during an annual phenomenon of fish swimming upstream to spawn in the Magdalena River in Honda, Colombia.

This gallery was curated by photographer Ramón Espinosa, based in Havana.

