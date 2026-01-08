Reactions to Nicolás Maduro’s capture and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Jan. 2-8, 2026 Many celebrated the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise nighttime raid by U.S. forces,…

Jan. 2-8, 2026

Many celebrated the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise nighttime raid by U.S. forces, while others mourned the loss of the Venezuelan and Cuban soldiers who were killed in the operation.

Christians across the region celebrated the feast day of Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day, when children in Latin America traditionally unwrap their holiday gifts.

This gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

