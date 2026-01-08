Live Radio
Home » National News » Reactions to Nicolás Maduro’s…

Reactions to Nicolás Maduro’s capture and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

The Associated Press

January 8, 2026, 8:54 PM

Jan. 2-8, 2026

Many celebrated the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise nighttime raid by U.S. forces, while others mourned the loss of the Venezuelan and Cuban soldiers who were killed in the operation.

Christians across the region celebrated the feast day of Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day, when children in Latin America traditionally unwrap their holiday gifts.

___

This gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up