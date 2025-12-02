Officials search for Georgia inmate who escaped from a hospital

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials are searching Tuesday for a Georgia inmate who escaped from a hospital and is considered armed…

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials are searching Tuesday for a Georgia inmate who escaped from a hospital and is considered armed and dangerous, according to law enforcement.

Timothy Shane, 52, had been taken to a hospital in Atlanta on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. He escaped from the hospital around 1 a.m. Monday and stole an SUV parked nearby.

Shane, who was booked into jail on felony drug and weapon charges, crashed and left the car, taking a Glock handgun from the vehicle with him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials announced Monday they spotted him on video footage stealing a Pontiac Grand Prix near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. They later found the car outside a grocery store in Henry County, about 33 miles (53.1 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Officials say he was wearing a blue hospital gown and no shoes when he escaped and later changed into a red hoodie and dark blue pants.

Shane ordered an Uber to a home in south Rockdale, but law enforcement didn’t find him there, according to the sheriff’s office.

The department asked anyone with information about his escape to call or email.

Shane was not listed in online county court records and jail records did not name an attorney for him. The public defender’s office and prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for information on who can comment on his behalf or whether he has an attorney.

Shane was booked into jail on Nov. 24. He faces charges including attempting or committing a felony with a firearm or knife and possession of methamphetamine, according to jail records.

