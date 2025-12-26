Christmas in Venezuela, polleras and more top photos this week in Latin America and the Caribbean

Dec. 19–25, 2025 Venezuelan migrants, who abandoned hope of reaching the United States, celebrated Christmas at their home in Maracay,…

Dec. 19–25, 2025

Venezuelan migrants, who abandoned hope of reaching the United States, celebrated Christmas at their home in Maracay, Venezuela. Mountain guide Ana Lia Gonzales climbed the Huayna Potosí glacier wearing a pollera, a traditional dress of Indigenous women in Bolivia’s highlands.

___

This gallery was curated by photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.