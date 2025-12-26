Live Radio
Christmas in Venezuela, polleras and more top photos this week in Latin America and the Caribbean

The Associated Press

December 26, 2025, 9:12 AM

Dec. 19–25, 2025

Venezuelan migrants, who abandoned hope of reaching the United States, celebrated Christmas at their home in Maracay, Venezuela. Mountain guide Ana Lia Gonzales climbed the Huayna Potosí glacier wearing a pollera, a traditional dress of Indigenous women in Bolivia’s highlands.

This gallery was curated by photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

