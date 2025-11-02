Ruling conservatives in North Macedonia cement victory in local elections, main opposition trounced

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia ’s ruling conservatives cemented victory in a local election runoff on Sunday, winning…

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia ’s ruling conservatives cemented victory in a local election runoff on Sunday, winning just over two-thirds of the mayoral contests in two rounds of voting, leaving opposition Social Democrats far behind and dashing their hopes of an early general election

According to the State electoral commission, with nearly 99 % of ballots counted for both rounds, the ruling conservative VMRO-DPMNE party has won 55 mayoral contests, including in the capital Skopje, while the opposition Social Democrats got only six mayors. North Macedonia has 81 municipalities, of which 37 were contested in Sunday’s runoff.

Conservative candidates had already won 33 out of 44 contests decided in the first round two weeks ago.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski announced at party headquarters a “great, great” victory before hundreds of celebrating supporters.

“If anyone had any doubts, the people have shown that (North) Macedonia is yours again. Thank you my people. This is a victory of hope for a better future,” Mickoski said.

“These elections are a clear roadmap for the party and what changes need to be undertaken,” the Social Democrats’ leader Venko Filipche said . He told reporters at party headquarters he has no intention to resign after the poor results.

Candidates’ promises about the economy, jobs and education in Skopje took a backseat to problems linked to garbage collection. Until Sunday, trash had been accumulating for weeks due to operational and financial problems faced by the garbage collection company.

The garbage has attracted rats, flies and stray cats and dogs. A child was recently bitten by a rat and was treated at a clinic.

But on Sunday, the roads in Skopje suddenly appeared bright and clean, surprising residents.

Just over 1 million people were eligible to vote in the runoffs. Turnout was 41.47%, lower than the 46.48% registered in the first round.

