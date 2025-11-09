New York City firefighter dies after responding to a five-alarm blaze

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City firefighter died Saturday after suffering a medical episode while battling a five-alarm…

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City firefighter died Saturday after suffering a medical episode while battling a five-alarm fire at a Brooklyn apartment building, authorities said.

Patrick D. Brady, 42, went into cardiac arrest while working on the roof of the six-story building in the borough’s East Flatbush neighborhood, the fire department said.

He was treated by firefighters and paramedics and pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center.

“Firefighter Patrick Brady gave his life protecting the city we all love; there is no sacrifice that is more selfless than the actions that took place this evening,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Brady had been with the FDNY for 11 years. His two brothers, Jimmy and Brian, are also firefighters, as well as several of his cousins and uncles.

Purple and black bunting memorializing Brady was placed Sunday on his firehouse.

Brady “was a dedicated public servant, and firefighting was in his blood,” Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said. “We are thinking of his family, friends, and fellow members as we join them in mourning this immense loss.”

Brady is the second member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty in the last two weeks. Paramedic Salih Abdur Rahman died Oct. 29 after finishing a shift at the fire academy on Randalls Island.

