Live Radio
Home » National News » Monthlong government shutdown in…

Monthlong government shutdown in photos: disruptions, delays and divisions

The Associated Press

November 1, 2025, 1:39 PM

With no endgame in sight, the U.S. government shutdown is expected to roll on for the unforeseeable future, injecting more uncertainty into an already precarious economy.

The monthlong closure has halted routine federal operations, furloughed around 750,000 federal employees and left others working without pay. Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, lapsed after Friday and airports have been scrambling with flight disruptions.

Democrats seek an extension of expiring tax credits that have helped millions of people afford health insurance, while Republicans say they won’t negotiate until the government is reopened.

Americans, meanwhile, are divided on who’s to blame.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up