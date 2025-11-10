Ivey appoints Will Parker to Alabama Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday appointed her longtime legal adviser Will Parker to fill a…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday appointed her longtime legal adviser Will Parker to fill a vacancy on the Alabama Supreme Court.

Parker fills the court seat vacated by Bill Lewis who was tapped by President Donald Trump for a federal judgeship. The U.S. Senate last month confirmed Lewis as a U.S. district judge.

Parker was sworn into office on Monday.

Parker has served as Ivey’s general counsel to the governor since 2019. He joined the governor’s office in 2017.

“Will Parker is the exact kind of person you want serving on the Alabama Supreme Court. He is not only highly capable and dedicated to the rule of law, but he is a truly good man with the utmost integrity,” Ivey said in a statement.

As general counsel, Parker was heavily involved in the drafting and review of legislation that was part of Ivey’s agenda and providing advice on other issues. He previously worked in the Alabama Attorney General’s Office for nearly 10 years. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law.

The justices of the Alabama Supreme Court are elected in statewide races. Vacancies on the court are filled by appointment.

