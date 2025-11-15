District attorney in Utah declines to charge founder of anti-child-trafficking organization

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A district attorney based in Salt Lake City is declining to file charges against the…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A district attorney based in Salt Lake City is declining to file charges against the founder of an anti-child-trafficking organization — made famous by the 2023 movie “Sound of Freedom” — in the wake of sexual assault claims by several women in lawsuits.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill issued a statement Friday saying there is “insufficient admissible evidence,” and his office has declined to file charges against Tim Ballard in connection with the allegations.

“It does not mean that we disbelieve or diminish a survivor’s account, but rather that the law requires evidence strong enough to remove every reasonable doubt for a jury,” Gill said in the statement.

In two lawsuits, women have accused Ballard of exploiting his position as founder of Operation Underground Railroad and their desire to help combat child trafficking to abuse them.

One lawsuit has been dismissed with an appeal pending, and another is still active, the Salt Lake City Tribune reported.

“Tim Ballard is innocent so the fact that there will be no charges makes absolute sense,” said Mark Eisenhut, an attorney for Ballard. “We hope the authorities will strongly consider charges against false accusers.”

He resigned from Operation Underground Railroad amid the sexual assault allegations.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.