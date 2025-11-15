Displaced Alaska Native children find familiarity in an uncommon program, in photos

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An immersion program that helps preserve an Alaska Native language has been a boon to children…

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An immersion program that helps preserve an Alaska Native language has been a boon to children displaced by last month’s severe flooding in western Alaska.

After Typhoon Halong devastated two Yup’ik villages along the Bering Sea last month, many residents were airlifted to Anchorage. Principal Darrell Berntsen welcomed them to his school, which offers a Yup’ik immersion program.

