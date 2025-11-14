COP30 continues in Brazil and more top photos this week from the Caribbean and Latin America

Nov. 7-13, 2025 An Indigenous group attended the opening ceremony of the People’s Summit offsite from the COP30 climate conference,…

Nov. 7-13, 2025

An Indigenous group attended the opening ceremony of the People’s Summit offsite from the COP30 climate conference, while other people walked along the river at sunset in Belem, Brazil. José Rivera prayed before an image of the Virgin Mary painted on a tree in Armero, Colombia, the day before the 40-year anniversary of the Nevado del Ruiz volcanic eruption that killed about 25,000 people and wiped out the town.

This gallery was curated by photographer Rodrigo Abd, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

