Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announces run for third term, touts record but says there’s more to do

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont formally launched his bid for a third term Friday, highlighting his record but saying more work is needed to improve health care access, housing availability and energy affordability.

“We’ve come a long way but the job’s not done,” the wealthy 71-year-old Democrat and former cable entrepreneur says in an upbeat, fast-paced campaign video released online. He spent the day making appearances throughout the state with Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, who is seeking a third term as well.

Lamont’s announcement comes on the heels of successful municipal elections for Democrats in Connecticut.

With a reputation as a fiscal moderate, Lamont is facing a primary from progressive Democratic Rep. Josh Elliott of Hamden, who has criticized the governor for being too centrist and not supporting higher taxes on the wealthy.

Greenwich state Sen. Ryan Fazio is officially seeking the Republican nomination for governor while former Republican Mayor Erin Stewart of New Britain has said she’s considering a run.

Lamont on Friday credited his administration with making major positive changes for the state, saying Connecticut “was in a world of hurt, lurching from deficit to deficit” when he first took office in 2019.

“I said, ‘We’re turning around the moving vans. I want you to believe in the state of Connecticut again,’” he says in the video. Since then, he said, state investments have been made in cities and public education. There are more new jobs and income tax rates were cut.

While criticized from some on the left for not being more combative with Republican President Donald Trump, Lamont pledged in his ad to “fight for Connecticut values,” a term he often uses.

“He excludes some people. Some people don’t feel like they belong in Trump America,” Lamont said. “They belong in Connecticut.”

