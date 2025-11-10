Bangor, Maine, swears in new City Council member who went to prison for manslaughter

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A woman who was sworn in Monday as a city council member in Bangor, Maine, served…

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A woman who was sworn in Monday as a city council member in Bangor, Maine, served time in prison for manslaughter.

The election of Angela Walker sparked outrage on conservative social media and concern from some Maine Republicans, such as Bobby Charles, a Republican candidate for governor.

But Walker, who is not a member of a political party, spoke openly during her campaign about how she is a changed person and believes she can bring a unique perspective to city government as someone who has been through addiction recovery and the criminal justice system.

“Councilor Walker was among the top three vote-getters and was sworn in Monday, Nov. 10, along with two others. The Council intends to look ahead and continue addressing critical issues that are affecting Bangor and other cities across the country, such as the housing crisis, the unhoused population and the opioid epidemic,” city spokesperson David Warren said in a statement.

Walker was sentenced to 10 years in prison after she and her brother, Benjamin Humphrey, pleaded guilty in the 2002 death of Derek Rogers. The Canadian tourist had allegedly called Walker a derogatory term for Native American women before a fight broke out. He was later found severely beaten and suffocated with sand.

Attempts to reach family of Rogers were not successful.

Now listed as a peer services coordinator for Bangor Area Recovery Network, which provides addiction recovery services in the Bangor area, Walker ran on issues such as improving social services, supports for unhoused people and public transportation in the city, the Bangor Daily News reported. She did not return a call from The Associated Press on Monday.

Her profile on the website says she is “a woman in recovery, who enjoys supporting others in their recovery” with more than a decade of experience in mental health and substance use support.

Susan Faloon, another council member who was sworn in on Monday, said she looks forward to serving with Walker.

“I think it’s important that people remember she served her time,” Faloon said. “She has turned her life around, has become a productive member of society, and is giving back and helping others.”

