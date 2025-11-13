Athletics staff member shot at Oakland junior college in the city’s second school shooting in 2 days

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A senior member of the athletics staff at a community college in Oakland was shot on…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A senior member of the athletics staff at a community college in Oakland was shot on campus Thursday, the second time in two days the city has had a shooting at a local school.

The Oakland Police Department said it is investigating the shooting that occurred just before noon at Laney College, where officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

Mark Johnson, spokesperson for the Peralta Community College District, said in an email that a senior member of Laney’s athletics staff was shot on campus in its field house.

“The individual was immediately transported to a local hospital, and we are keeping them—and their loved ones—in our hearts during this incredibly difficult time,” Johnson said. “Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing their name at this moment.”

Authorities didn’t immediately provide more details about the shooting.

John Beam, the school’s athletics director and longtime football coach, and the Laney Eagles were featured in the 2020 season of the Netflix documentary series “Last Chance U.” The docuseries focused on athletes at junior colleges looking to turn their lives around.

Thursday’s incident came a day after a student was shot at Oakland’s Skyline High School. The student is in stable condition. Police say they arrested two juveniles and recovered two firearms.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said she was “heartbroken” by “the second shooting on an Oakland campus in one week.”

