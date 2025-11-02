2 teens drowned after kayak overturns on Texas river, father remains missing

CAMILLA, Texas (AP) — Two teenagers drowned in a Texas river after their kayak overturned and the father of one…

CAMILLA, Texas (AP) — Two teenagers drowned in a Texas river after their kayak overturned and the father of one of the boys who jumped in to try to save them remained missing, authorities said Tuesday.

The two teenagers were close to a boat ramp near the town of Camilla and south of Lake Livingston Dam when choppy conditions on the Trinity River caused their kayak to overturn on Sunday evening, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said.

The father of one of the boys jumped into the river to try to rescue them. All three went underwater and did not resurface, the sheriff’s office said.

The bodies of the two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were recovered later Sunday night, according to Texas Game Wardens, the law enforcement division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy, and our hearts go out to this family and everyone affected. We ask our community to join us in prayer for comfort and strength for the loved ones involved,” San Jacinto County Sheriff Sam Houston, whose agency is helping in the search, said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Texas Game Warden’s underwater search and recovery team as well as the sheriff’s office and the Cape Royale Volunteer Fire Department were helping in the search for the missing man.

“Finding the victim remains our top priority,” Texas Game Wardens said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the two teenagers or the missing man.

Camilla is located about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

