Women’s long jump takes over Times Square as Athlos brings track to the bright lights

Make room, Broadway, there’s a different kind of performance opening down the street that’s sure to be a showstopper.

For one night only, the women’s long jump will take center stage for a competition held in the heart of a bustling Times Square. It’s all part of the script for Athlos, a women’s only track and field series, to shine the brightest lights on the sport.

Act I opens Thursday with reigning world and Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall leading a star-studded cast into a unique long-jump competition set in one of New York’s trendiest tourist destinations.

Act II commences Friday when the stage shifts to Icahn Stadium, located on Randall’s Island. There will be seven events — counting the long jump final — and a field of athletes that includes Olympic champions Faith Kipyegon and Masai Russell competing for more than $773,000 in prize money. Plus, a silver crown from Tiffany & Co. is awarded to all the winners.

Act III opens next season as Athlos expands with a team-based format.

“This is a roadmap,” Davis-Woodhall said, “to making track big again.”

Athlos, Round 2

It’s the second go-around for the Athlos NYC meet. This time, though, more of a chance to plan.

Last year, Athlos founder Alexis Ohanian — of Reddit fame — and his team had five months to organize an event for women. They still assembled an all-star cast on the heels of the Paris Olympics, secured rapper Megan Thee Stallion to perform and saw more than three million viewers tune into their platforms.

Ohanian approached this season with one overriding thought — how to take the event to the next level?

He and his team brainstormed and brainstormed, with no idea too outlandish.

“We wanted to create something that can elevate the biggest stars of the sport in a format that’s just as professional and real and legit, but also brings a different kind of entertainment value,” Ohanian explained.

Hence, the Times Square long-jump competition, which will take place in front of the Sephora and Disney stores. Although it’s been a long season, Davis-Woodhall wasn’t about to miss this event set in the global center for entertainment and theater.

“I’ve be coming to New York since I was 16 years old and the first time I ever stepped in Times Square, I was like, ‘I want my face on the billboards,’” Davis-Woodhall recounted. “To have a full-circle moment of when I was just a kid dreaming of this moment, it’s pretty surreal and kind of emotional.”

Turn up the volume

On Friday, the event cranks up the volume, with more live music and more storytelling. They have a DJ blasting tunes in between the program of races, which include the 100, 200, 400, 800, mile and 100 hurdles. Some of the names in the starting blocks are 2024 Paris Olympic champions — Kipyegon (1,500), Marileidy Paulino (400), Keely Hodgkinson (800) and Russell (100 hurdles).

The paycheck ranges from $60,000 for first place to $2,500 for sixth. In addition, Athlos awards 10% of the revenue to the athletes.

Break a world record? That’s an extra $250K bonus. In most cases, the money will be instantly deposited into their bank account via Cash App.

Big names watching

There will be some big names watching from the sideline in sprinters Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who’s fresh off winning three gold medals at the world championships last month in Tokyo. There will also be a tribute to Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who’s retiring from track.

Following all the fireworks and fast times, singer Ciara will take the stage.

“We want these athletes front and center, building their brand, raising awareness of the sport,” said Ohanian, who’s married to tennis great Serena Williams. “I’m not deluding myself into thinking that we’re the ones that are going to be responsible for carrying (track and field). But I think we have an amazing opportunity here.”

Big plans

His latest endeavor arrives after Michael Johnson’s stalled-out attempt to transform track with the Grand Slam Track league. Johnson’s venture had athletes alter their 2025 schedules so they could run in the league’s four events, which turned out to be only three after the final meet in Los Angeles was called off. Some winners didn’t get paid.

“We went into starting Athlos knowing that this was a wide open space,” Ohanian said. “That didn’t mean it was our job to be the savior of the sport. Not at all. It meant we have an opportunity to build alongside the existing institution.

“I have so much optimism, so much confidence, in what we’re building here at Athlos.”

He’s hoping for even bigger opportunities by the time the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics roll round. Maybe staging women’s only events across the nation — or even around the globe.

“There’s no finish line in this race,” Ohanian said. “It’s just relentless improvement and execution.”

