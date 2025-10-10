What to know about the blast at a Tennessee explosives plant that claimed lives

First responders searched the rubble for missing people Friday after a powerful blast ripped through an explosives manufacturing plant in…

First responders searched the rubble for missing people Friday after a powerful blast ripped through an explosives manufacturing plant in rural Tennessee, sending plumes of smoke into the air and shaking homes miles away.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said 19 people were still missing and feared dead Friday afternoon.

“This has probably been one of the most devastating situations that I’ve been on in my career,” Davis said through tears.

Here is what to know as officials try to determine what caused the explosion:

Search ongoing

Rescuers had to wait for hours to begin their search because of the burning field of debris and risks of secondary explosions at the site southwest of Nashville, authorities said. The area is now secure and there is no longer a risk.

There are casualties and injuries related to the explosion, but the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency hasn’t shared any numbers because the Department of Health hasn’t confirmed them, spokesperson Kristin Coulter said by telephone.

It is currently unknown how many people were inside of the building at the time.

The strength of the blast at Accurate Energetic Systems was felt by residents in Lobelville, which is a 20-minute drive away.

“I thought the house had collapsed with me inside of it,” Gentry Stover told The Associated Press by phone. “I live very close to Accurate and I realized about 30 seconds after I woke up that it had to have been that.”

Davis said he expected that the investigation would go on for days to re-create what could have caused the explosion just before 8 a.m. He cautioned that there wouldn’t be a “short term explanation.”

Contracts with the military

Public records show that the company sold numerous types of weapons to the U.S. military and has been awarded military contracts to manufacture a variety of munitions and explosives.

The contracts, which were awarded largely by the Army and Navy, were for a variety of products that ranged from bulk explosives and landmines to small breaching charges used to get through doors.

Massive operation for research

The manufacturing plant sits on 1,300 acres in Bucksnort, Tennessee, an unincorporated rural community approximately 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Nashville. There are eight plant buildings that manufacture, store and research explosives for customers beyond just the military, including aerospace, oil and other commercial demolition industries.

The company also uses the sprawling campus to test explosives, according to its website, measuring the velocity of explosions as well as their impact on surrounding areas under varying environmental conditions.

The company’s website noted that it “rigorously adheres to the stringent security standards” of Defense Department security and safety protocols.

