Trump deploys National Guard to Portland, Oregon, while federal agents patrol Chicago, in photos

Armed federal agents patrolled downtown Chicago on Sunday as President Donald Trump sent 200 National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon,…

Armed federal agents patrolled downtown Chicago on Sunday as President Donald Trump sent 200 National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, a move opposed by the governor and challenged in court.

Memphis is also preparing for the arrival of additional federal authorities, including immigration and drug enforcement agents, expected to arrive this week.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.