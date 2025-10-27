Tropical Storm Sonia churns in the Pacific Ocean and isn’t threatening land

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Sonia churned Monday in the Pacific Ocean and isn’t threatening land. The storm formed over…

The storm formed over the weekend and was about 975 miles (1,570 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

The storm was heading west and there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Gradual weakening was forecast and Sonia was expected to become a post-tropical remnant low Tuesday or Wednesday.

Sonia developed as Hurricane Melissa intensified in the Caribbean Sea, threatening Jamaica with catastrophic flooding.

