Tropical Storm Lorenzo weakens over open water in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Lorenzo has weakened as it churns in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean and still does not threaten land, forecasters said.

The storm was located about 1,385 miles (2,230 kilometers) west of the Cape Verde Islands on Tuesday and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

The storm has tropical storm force winds extending outward up to 70 miles (110 kilometers) from the center. It was expected to turn north later Tuesday and then toward the northeast over the next couple of days. It was not expected to threaten land.

